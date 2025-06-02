Blackpool women's choir ready to rock again in summer show

By Jackie Speight
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 01:11 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A local women's rock choir is getting ready to present its third summer show in Blackpool later this month.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs, led by musical and creative director Tanya Lawrence, presents "Rockin' Harmony 25: Rhythm Is Gonna Get You!'' at Layton Institute Blackpool on Thursday 26 June at 7.30pm.

The show will include a mixture of audience favourites and new additions to the choir's choreographed vocal harmony programme, with covers of songs by pop and rock icons including Gloria Estefan, Meghan Trainor, Blondie and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admin. and marketing director Jackie Speight says: 'Our members have devoted a lot of time to learning our new songs and routines over the past few months and we can't wait to perform them. We had a great night performing at Layton Institute last year, and we're excited to be returning to do it all again!'

Members of Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs backstage at The Globe Theatre Blackpool, where they appeared at "Dance Space 2025"vin May.Members of Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs backstage at The Globe Theatre Blackpool, where they appeared at "Dance Space 2025"vin May.
Members of Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs backstage at The Globe Theatre Blackpool, where they appeared at "Dance Space 2025"vin May.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available now at Eventbrite, or through the choir's own website womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk. A fundraising raffle in aid of local charity Trinity Hospice will take place in the interval.

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice