Blackpool women's choir ready to rock again in summer show

A local women's rock choir is getting ready to present its third summer show in Blackpool later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs, led by musical and creative director Tanya Lawrence, presents "Rockin' Harmony 25: Rhythm Is Gonna Get You!'' at Layton Institute Blackpool on Thursday 26 June at 7.30pm.

The show will include a mixture of audience favourites and new additions to the choir's choreographed vocal harmony programme, with covers of songs by pop and rock icons including Gloria Estefan, Meghan Trainor, Blondie and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admin. and marketing director Jackie Speight says: 'Our members have devoted a lot of time to learning our new songs and routines over the past few months and we can't wait to perform them. We had a great night performing at Layton Institute last year, and we're excited to be returning to do it all again!'

Members of Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs backstage at The Globe Theatre Blackpool, where they appeared at "Dance Space 2025"vin May.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available now at Eventbrite, or through the choir's own website womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk. A fundraising raffle in aid of local charity Trinity Hospice will take place in the interval.