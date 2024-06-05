Blackpool tearoom and gallery to host solo exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery is pleased to announce the second solo exhibition of the talented Polish artist, Katarzyna Nowak.

Known not only as a painter but also as an accomplished photographer and interior designer, Nowak presents a stunning collection of paintings that are bursting with vibrant colours and positive energy. The grand opening on June 3rd attracted a significant number of art enthusiasts, eager to experience Nowak's latest works.

Katarzyna Nowak, also known as "Kasia," is a self-taught artist based in Blackpool who has been creating art using oil, acrylic, and mixed media for over 20 years. Renowned for her dynamic and emotionally charged artwork, Nowak describes this series as a reflection of her spiritual rebirth and openness to the changes in her life.

"The colour choices in my paintings this season are totally meaningful! This time, I felt pulled toward lively, bright hues - they're like my artistic GPS, leading me back to myself on this creative journey. The themes and colours in my art - they're all about my emotions - they're fresh, light, playful, just like the spring vibes I'm feeling more and more every day," - Nowak explains.

Katarzyna Nowak next to one of her paintings: "More is More and Less is a Bore".

Her paintings invite viewers into a world of joy and inspiration, encouraging action and positivity.

"People often ask me, 'What inspired you?' and honestly, it's just life, those little moments, images, and emotions that somehow come together beyond my control. When I sit down in front of the canvas, it's like they all spill out piece by piece, creating something beautiful to me. This is my language; this is how I express myself. This is how I find myself, how I learn about love and life. This is me!" - says Nowak.

Katarzyna emphasizes the importance of the viewer's experience with her art.

"What's important to me is how the viewer perceives my paintings, what they feel when they look at it, how they identify with it. What it evokes in them. Therefore, by sharing my art, I would love the viewer to share their feelings with me - it makes what I do feel more complete." – explains Kasia.

Painting titled: "Where does intuition lead me.".