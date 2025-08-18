Blackpool Scouts celebrate another year of successes

Blackpool's largest volunteer led youth organisation held their Annual General Meeting on 3rd July in the Matthew's Suite at Blackpool Football Club.

The meeting was opened by the organisations President Peter Greathead who welcome guests which included the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool, former Blackpool South MP and Scout Ambassador Gordon Marsden as well as the Lead Volunteer for the West Lancashire Scout County Andrew Hobson.

The room was full of adult volunteers who were able to listen to an inspirational message of support and thanks from local born adventurer and friend of the organisation Jordan Wylie MBE.

When the formal aspects of the meeting were completed, Matt Hornby, Lead Volunteer for Blackpool Scouts took all through a review of the year.

The highlights of the review were that the Scouts has celebrated its 4th consecutive year of growth and it is the largest it has been since the millennium.

More young people right across Blackpool from as young as 4 are now experiencing all that Scouts has to offer and learning those valuable Skills For Life.

Matt said that he was proud of the work the Scouts were doing locally and it is amazing to tell people that we work with 800 young people each week across our 17 groups.

The evening ended with award presentations for our volunteers. These were in recognition of service ranging from 5 years right up to two people receiving 50 years service awards. The total amount of years awarded was 355 years. In addition to the long service awards some good service awards and medals were also presented.

Blackpool Scouts are always looking for more volunteers, no matter how much time you can give, there a role for you. Whether that is working directly with our young people or a behind the scenes role. There are so many flexible volunteering opportunities for you today!

For more info and how to get involved, visit www.blackpoolscouts.org.uk

