Blackpool residents and visitors are invited to join a special beach clean up event
Enveco’s Engagement Team said:
"We'll provide all the equipment - just bring yourself and your community spirit!"
The family-friendly event aims to get locals outdoors enjoying the seaside air while tidying up the place they love. Participants will be kitted out with bags and litter pickers by the friendly event team. Families are especially encouraged to join in the fun - children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Those interested in participating, simply mark your attendance on our Facebook Event page by clicking here, then turn up on the day dressed appropriately for the weather and wearing suitable footwear. The clean-up will run along the promenade and beach from the Comedy Carpet from 10.30am-2.30pm. There is no time limit on your litter-pick, whether you want to take part for 2-minutes or a few hours, it all helps, and your time is greatly appreciated by Enveco NW.
Enveco NW are spreading the word and urge locals to share the event details to get more volunteers involved. Search social media for Enveco Blackpool to learn more and show your support.
To keep up-to-date with the latest Blackpool environmental campaigns and news: www.enveconw.co.uk and follow on social channels now @EnvecoBlackpool.