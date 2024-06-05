Blackpool residents and visitors are invited to join a special beach clean up event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special community litter-picking event is being held in Blackpool on Sunday 9th June from 10.30am-2.30pm to keep the famous seaside resort tidy and is in support of the Big Help Out. This is the second community litter pick for the new Keep Blackpool Tidy Campaign and Enveco NW are calling on all residents and visitors to join the clean-up effort along the iconic beach and promenade.

Enveco’s Engagement Team said:

"We'll provide all the equipment - just bring yourself and your community spirit!"

The family-friendly event aims to get locals outdoors enjoying the seaside air while tidying up the place they love. Participants will be kitted out with bags and litter pickers by the friendly event team. Families are especially encouraged to join in the fun - children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in participating, simply mark your attendance on our Facebook Event page by clicking here, then turn up on the day dressed appropriately for the weather and wearing suitable footwear. The clean-up will run along the promenade and beach from the Comedy Carpet from 10.30am-2.30pm. There is no time limit on your litter-pick, whether you want to take part for 2-minutes or a few hours, it all helps, and your time is greatly appreciated by Enveco NW.

Enveco NW are spreading the word and urge locals to share the event details to get more volunteers involved. Search social media for Enveco Blackpool to learn more and show your support.