Blackpool named the fourth cheapest UK city to buy a home in 2025, new study shows

With property prices continuing to skyrocket in many parts of the UK, the dream of homeownership can feel increasingly out of reach for most buyers. From eye-watering deposits to endless bidding wars, it's no wonder so many would-be homeowners are feeling priced out. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are still offering a fighting chance to get on the property ladder in 2025?

A new study by Conveyancing-Solicitor.co.uk offers just that. Analysing 70 of the UK’s most populated cities using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the study compared the average property price in each city with the average annual salary. The result? A home price-to-income ratio that shows how many years of full earnings it would take to afford a typical home. The lower the ratio, the more affordable the city is for aspiring homeowners.

Blackpool ranks in fourth place, continuing its reputation as a go-to for affordable coastal living. Homes here cost around £134,013 on average, while typical annual earnings are £28,704, giving the city a home price-to-income ratio of 4.67.

While wages sit below the £29,000 mark, Blackpool remains a hotspot for buyers looking for lower entry prices and seaside charm. Its property market has long been attractive to retirees and investors alike, and this latest data shows that it still has plenty to offer for buyers watching their budget.

Aberdeen (1st) leads the way with a price-to-income ratio of just 3.90, followed by Dundee (2nd) and Kingston upon Hull (3rd) with ratios of 4.49 and 4.60 respectively. Middlesbrough (5th) joins the group with homes averaging £134,424 and earnings of £28,368. Burnley and Stoke-on-Trent, at 6th and 7th, both sit at a 4.90 ratio.

Sunderland (8th) offers similarly balanced affordability with homes at £140,675 and incomes around £28,512. Glasgow (9th) stretches the budget slightly with a higher property cost of £184,206, but its strong wages help it stay competitive. Blackburn (10th) rounds out the list.

At the other end of the scale, several cities are priced well beyond the reach of average earners. Westminster ranks at the bottom of the list as the least affordable location, with an eye-watering home price-to-income ratio of 19.97. Other London hotspots such as Archway (17.06), Islington (15.27), and London overall (13.63) all follow closely behind.

University towns and commuter favourites aren’t far off either, with Cambridge (13.53), Brighton (13.17), and Sutton (13.16) showing how tricky it is to buy without a substantial salary or outside help. Even Oxford (13.08), Huddersfield (12.80) and Bexley (11.96) round out the bottom ten, where homes are simply out of sync with local incomes. For many buyers in these areas, affordability is little more than a pipe dream.

Top 10 list of the cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025 according to the study:

Rank City Average home price Annual income Home price-to-income ratio 1 Aberdeen £146,182 £37,440 3.90 2 Dundee £146,796 £32,688 4.49 3 Kingston upon Hull £134,561 £29,232 4.60 4 Blackpool £134,013 £28,704 4.67 5 Middlesbrough £134,424 £28,368 4.74 6 Burnley £122,188 £24,960 4.90 7 Stoke-on-Trent £142,901 £29,136 4.90 8 Sunderland £140,675 £28,512 4.93 9 Glasgow £184,206 £36,000 5.12 10 Blackburn £158,790 £30,048 5.28