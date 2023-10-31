Blackpool Music School Variety Show Fundraiser’s yearly event enables students wishing to experience performing music, the opportunity to showcase their learning and build their confidence.

We would love the community to support the local students at the variety show on Friday, November 3 2023 at Stanley Ward Conservative Club, Common Edge Road. Tickets cost just £5 and can be purchased from Blackpool Music School (between 10am-3pm Mon – Fri or 10am – 1pm Saturday). There will be some tickets available on the door, but these are limited. All proceeds go towards the charity.

Blackpool Music School is a registered charity based at 420 Waterloo Road, Blackpool. It is a music school for the community. Our aim is to make music learning as accessible and affordable to all ages, abilities, or socio-economic situations through the provision of classes and performance. We believe that music can be therapeutic for those that may have mental health issues, physical limitations or just want to socialise due to loneliness.

We also want to provide people in the local community with the opportunity to watch music being performed and we have done shows at Stanley Park, Anchorsholme and Lowther Gardens to name but a few.

Variety show and fundraiser. Photo: Blackpool Music School

Our tutors have a wealth of experience and for those that wish to learn music to a graded standard we teach using RSL Rock School as well as ABRSM, however, the priority is for the student to enjoy music so there is no pressure to take exams. We have a weekly Rock School which can also help those taking music for GCSE to experience playing as an ensemble which not all schools are able to do.