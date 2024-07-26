Blackpool Makers' Market returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Strand Collective is excited to host its popular Makers' Market this Sunday at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool. This event promises the largest number of stalls yet.

The Makers' Market will offer a diverse range of art, crafts, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. The aim is to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to showcase their talents in a community-focused atmosphere. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the event will feature a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for visitors to enjoy.

Community first approach

A major goal of the Makers' Market is to foster community connections by linking locals with exceptional independent businesses. These events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration across the Northwest.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective shared her excitement about the upcoming events, stating, "Our main goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform to showcase their talents on the Fylde Coast."

She added, "Each of our traders brings high-quality, handmade goods that epitomize artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."

A market for everybody

Held at Abingdon Street Market, the event offers local artists and makers the opportunity to exhibit their work and actively contribute to the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to participate, showcasing their skills and unique products across various creative categories. Some of the stalls include Darc Art Designs, Made By Nicola Ann, Crafty Cloth, Emily Peet Illustration, Secret Industries, Art by Robin Ross, Beads by Geebs, Sana.jpeg, The Bay Botanicals, Homeless Ghost, The Vintage Wardrobe, Seabreeze Books & Prints, and many more.