Blackpool Maker’s Market returns this Sunday

The Strand Collective will be hosting its popular Makers' Market, this Sunday at Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool. This follows the notable success of the previous events.

The Blackpool Makers' Market will feature a diverse array of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. The aim is to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to showcase their talents in a community-focused environment. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the events will highlight a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and various creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for attendees to enjoy.

Community-focused Approach

A key component of the Makers' Market is fostering community connections by linking locals with exceptional independent businesses. These events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed her excitement for the upcoming market, stating, "We love that we can give local makers, artists and creatives a regular platform to showcase their amazing work, with these events"

The upcoming market is scheduled for Sunday, 23rd February from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market.

Ugly Arts Club

Interested stallholders focusing on art and photography, crafts, clothing and accessories, health and beauty, home and living, jewellery, vintage clothing, and vintage collectables are welcome to apply. Those interested in hosting a stall are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further details.