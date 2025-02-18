Blackpool Maker’s Market returns this Sunday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blackpool Makers' Market will feature a diverse array of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. The aim is to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to showcase their talents in a community-focused environment. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the events will highlight a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and various creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for attendees to enjoy.
Reasons to visit Abingdon Street Market shops this Sunday
Blackpool Makers MarketUgly Arts ClubSunday Social (playing soul and funk all afternoon)
Community-focused Approach
A key component of the Makers' Market is fostering community connections by linking locals with exceptional independent businesses. These events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.
Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed her excitement for the upcoming market, stating, "We love that we can give local makers, artists and creatives a regular platform to showcase their amazing work, with these events"
The upcoming market is scheduled for Sunday, 23rd February from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market.
Interested stallholders focusing on art and photography, crafts, clothing and accessories, health and beauty, home and living, jewellery, vintage clothing, and vintage collectables are welcome to apply. Those interested in hosting a stall are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further details.