Blackpool legends last hurrah
DJ Zoe left Funnygirls after 30 years of loyalty. During which a film was being recorded and will be premiered during Blackpool Pride Festival at the Backlot Cinema for one night only. Starring DJ Zoe aka Adrian Thornton https://www.thebacklotblackpool.co.uk/movie/queering-blackpool/
6th June The Backlot Cinema Blackpool
5:00pm opening, 5:30pm film start
We can announce that the first screening of Queering Blackpool will take place at The Backlot Cinema, Blackpool on date/time with the Chester details to be announced soon.
