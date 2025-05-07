Blackpool legends last hurrah

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DJ Zoe left Funnygirls after 30 years of loyalty. During which a film was being recorded and will be premiered during Blackpool Pride Festival at the Backlot Cinema for one night only. Starring DJ Zoe aka Adrian Thornton https://www.thebacklotblackpool.co.uk/movie/queering-blackpool/

6th June The Backlot Cinema Blackpool

5:00pm opening, 5:30pm film start

We can announce that the first screening of Queering Blackpool will take place at The Backlot Cinema, Blackpool on date/time with the Chester details to be announced soon.

We’re so excited about this and know many of you will be too!! Tickets are now on sale and are available at thebacklotblackpool.co.uk/movie/queering-blackpool