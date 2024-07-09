Blackpool grand opening event for local care provider

A Blackpool homecare provider is opening it's doors to the local community and is inviting everyone to a grand opening event.

Horizons Homecare, an innovative care provider known for its compassionate and reliable service, is excited to announce its Grand Opening Event. The celebration will take place on Saturday, 20th July at the new Blackpool location: 11 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG, formerly known as 'The Travel Lounge'. The whole community is invited to join in for a day of festivities, including free cakes and nibbles. The aim of the day is to get to know the local community, local business owners and local health & social care professionals and start building collaborative working relationships. Having officially opened the doors in May 2024, Horizons Homecare is already making positive waves in the local social care sector. Their mission is to deliver care that prioritizes continuity, reliability, and a personal touch that sometimes feels as though it can be missing from peoples care. By assigning regular carers at regular times, the provider ensures that their clients receive consistent, high-quality care from familiar faces "because having loving friendships is what makes the world a better place" says James Galler - Director of Horizons Homecare. The husband-and-wife team, James and Holly Galler, are passionate about transforming the care experience. "No longer will people have to put up with random carers turning up to their door, no longer will people have to worry about the time they will arrive, and no longer will they have uncertainty," says James Galler. Horizons Homecare is committed to creating long-lasting relationships with clients, providing peace of mind for clients and loved ones through dependable and reliable care. The provider has settled for it's office in Blackpool because they are passionate about seeing the town centre of Blackpool thrive on new exciting and innovative businesses. James Galler also mentions "The decision to open in the town centre was because we love Blackpool and seeing the high street thrive is really exciting, but it is also a perfect central location for where we wish to cover for our care services. Being in Blackpool allows us to cover every town with an 'FY' post code without having our care staff having to travel hours each day". Horizons Homecare is built on a foundation of family-oriented values and kindness. "We believe we can teach people the skills required to care, but we can't teach someone how to be kind and caring," says Holly Galler, co-founder of Horizons Homecare. This philosophy guides our hiring process, ensuring that every member of our team embodies the compassion and dedication we hold dear. Event Details Date: Saturday, 20th July Time: From 11:00am to 17:00pm Location: 11 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG The local business looks forward to welcoming you to the Grand Opening Event. Feel free to come meet the team, learn more about their services, and enjoy some delicious treats. RSVP: Facebook Event Horizons Homecare is dedicated to providing superior social care services in Blackpool, the Fylde coast and Wyre. With a focus on continuity of care, punctuality, and genuine compassion, we strive to enhance the quality of life for our clients. For more information, please visit www.horizonshomecare.co.uk or call us at 01253 202 922.