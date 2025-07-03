Blackpool goes back to the 80s with Daytime Disco this July

Step back into the 80s at Trilogy Blackpool on 12 July! Expect non-stop disco anthems, retro vibes, and dancing all day long. Strictly 18+.

The 80s Day Disco is coming to Blackpool!

Date: Saturday 12th July 2025

Date: Saturday 12th July 2025
Time: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Last Entry: 5:00 PM)

Venue: Trilogy Nightclub, 11 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LB

Age Restriction: 18+ Only

Tickets: £10–£20 + fees | Group Packages Available at fatsoma.com/e/8mvo31js/la/sk4x

Get ready to party like it’s 1985—because the 80s Day Disco is taking over Blackpool for one unforgettable afternoon of throwback hits, retro vibes, and full dancefloor energy!

Join us at Trilogy Nightclub for a high-energy daytime celebration packed with the biggest and best tracks of the 1980s. Whether you’re a die-hard 80s fan or just in it for the iconic tunes and neon-lit vibes, this is the feel-good event of the summer you don’t want to miss.

What to Expect

Nonstop 80s Anthems: From synth-pop to stadium rock, groove to timeless classics from the legends who defined a generation.

From synth-pop to stadium rock, groove to timeless classics from the legends who defined a generation. Retro Dance Floor Energy: Think disco balls, neon lights, and an atmosphere buzzing with pure 80s magic.

Think disco balls, neon lights, and an atmosphere buzzing with pure 80s magic. Feel-Good Vibes All Day: Grab your mates, throw on your best vintage gear, and dance like no one’s watching.

This event is perfect for birthdays, hen/stag parties, or just a fun day out with friends who love the greatest decade in music history.

Expect to Hear Hits From:

Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen, George Michael, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Elton John, Phil Collins, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, The Police, Bruce Springsteen, Duran Duran, Journey, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Depeche Mode, Aerosmith, U2, The Cure, Van Halen, Hall & Oates, AC/DC, The Smiths, New Order, Fleetwood Mac, The Bangles, Rick Astley, Spandau Ballet, Roxette, Simple Minds, Guns N’ Roses, Billy Idol, Tears for Fears, Bryan Adams, A-ha and many more.

Ticket Info

Early release tickets have already sold out

Final tier general admission starts at £17.50 – £20.00 + fees

Big Group Package available: £15.50 + fees (min. 10 tickets)

available: £15.50 + fees (min. 10 tickets) No door tickets if the event sells out — book early to avoid disappointment

All tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled

unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled Available at fatsoma.com/e/8mvo31js/la/sk4x

FAQs

Why are there different ticket prices?

Tickets are sold in tiers—same access, just cheaper if you buy early!

Can I come with a group?

Yes! Group discounts available with the “Big Group Package” (10+ tickets).

Is it accessible?

Please check Trilogy’s website for specific accessibility information.

What if I lose my ticket?

Email [email protected] with your name and proof of payment.

Can I resell my ticket?

Yes—names are not required for entry.

Will tickets be sold at the door?

Only if the event hasn’t sold out. Advance booking is strongly advised.

Still have questions?

DM us on Instagram @daytimediscoevents or message us on Facebook (Daytime Disco).

Don’t miss Blackpool’s biggest throwback party—secure your tickets now and join us for a glittering, synth-powered afternoon of 80s magic!