Blackpool couple support Save Windermere campaign with special exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dawn and Matthew Titherington, from Blackpool, will launch a new exhibition on 10 August to raise awareness of environmental issues within the Lake District, especially Lake Windermere.The couple own Windermere Fine Art and the exhibition includes a variety of traditional art as well as a Porsche Tayan, the first fully electric car in the Porsche range which has been wrapped in a unique design by Jamie Ashcroft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car features Jamie’s unique style of graffiti art with flowers and trees woven throughout and can be seen at the South Lakes Centre car dealership after the exhibition.

Jamie has also created a collection of 10 paintings bespoke for the exhibition which all feature the same motifs as shown on the Porsche and be in his inimitable street art style. He works from the heart and creates flowers as he sees it in his own mind with spray paint. Then adds words over the paintings to juxtapose the striking floral imagery with thought provoking statements or sentiments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie (from Leyland, near Preston) is a young artist who studied media at college which included film making, storytelling and design but his passion for art took over and he has followed his love of art to build up a following of collectors.

Blackpool couple, Dawn and Matthew Titherington at Windermere Fine Art

Also included in the exhibition are works by highly collectible and innovative artists with a range of styles including Dirty Hans, Illuminati, Keith McBride, Chess, Michelle Mackie and Marie L Wrightson.

Keith McBride and Marie Wrightson are both new artists for Windermere Fine Art and have been chosen to take part in the exhibition as they both use recycled items within their work.

Marie is heavily influenced by fairy tales, cartoons, comic books, cult films and children’s books. Her range of beautiful and eclectic portraits at Windermere Fine Art are all originals and feature unusual upcycled frames which will surprise and delight art fans of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith McBride creates quirky, yet iconic, images of London using collage and acrylic. He recycles magazines and newspapers including text and imagery to create intricately layered, eye catching pieces. He’s built up an international following and this is the first time he can be seen on display in Windermere.

Jamie Ashcroft Windermere Fine Art

10% of sales of any of the artwork within the exhibition will be donated to the Save Windermere fund.

Jamie said: “When I was asked to have a show in Windermere for the Save Windermere campaign, it’s a no brainer really. I used to come here a lot on holiday as a child, it’s just such a beautiful place that shouldn’t be ruined by any means. That’s why I’m doing 10% of all sales towards this brilliant cause!

The gallery also recently showed their support for the protest passing through the streets of Windermere with a “Stop the Poo” message graffitied onto a stunning aqua green and blue canvas. It was so striking that comedian, Lee Mack, who joined the protest stopped in front of the gallery to snap a photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Titherington, owner of Windermere Fine Art, said: “The plight of Lake Windermere and its current pollution levels are very concerning, not just for those who enjoy water sports there, but also the wildlife and the wider environment and the town. We don’t want to have this reputation within the Lakes, north west or wider and so anything we can do to help support this great cause and raise awareness is worthwhile.”

Save Windermere was founded by Matt Staniek in 2020 after the news about how much sewage was flowing via rivers into Lake Windermere. The team is campaigning for short term goals to deliver better regulation, reporting and monitoring as well as reviews on all permits for sewer overflows and tightening discharge limits to help reduce the amount of sewage in Windermere.

The gallery can be found at 25 Crescent Road, Windermere LA23 1BJ. It is open Monday – Saturday 10.30 – 5.30pm and on Sunday by appointment only.