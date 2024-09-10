Blackpool Couple Secure International Artist for her New Collection Launch at Windermere Fine Art

Internationally acclaimed artist, Michelle Mackie, will return for the second year running to Windermere Fine Art to exclusively unveil her latest collection later this month. The Story Book Collection consists of nine original works based on fairytales and children’s stories that everyone will know. They have nostalgic and emotive names that will capture the imaginations of art fans worldwide.

The books include Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, The Princess and the Frog, Snow White, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. These classics are also joined by a piece inspired by Harry Potter which is called the Forbidden Forest. This piece has a girl at the centre reading surrounded by floating candles and books. The quote that inspired this piece is from Harry Potter: “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

Cinderella is called “Leaving the Party Early” which will resonate with many people. In Michelle’s iconic style it features someone running down a path into a mysterious, misty woodland with a stunning cerulean blue shredded dress, bottle of wine in one hand and a goose in pursuit. It’s a unique take on an iconic childhood classic tale with an adult twist that will appeal to all grown up art fans. It will speak on so many levels about what she’s running away from, the ethereal beauty of the piece mixed in with a childhood nostalgia.

Owner of Windermere Fine Art Gallery, Dawn Titherington, commented: “It is a huge honour to be able to exclusively reveal this series of pieces to the world. It is a collection that inimitably Michelle, but also takes you on a journey, into your own past and childhood then layers on your adult views of the world to create a feast for the eyes and emotions. They need to be seen to be believed. This layering of emotion goes hand in hand with the way Michelle creates her work by layering photographs and manipulating them to create beautiful images.”

Arguably the hero piece of the collection is titled “One More Chapter”. This stands out as it is the largest and only landscape piece within the new exhibition. It features Michelle’s daughter as the model, reading a book ‘wearing’ a gown of books which trails behind her.

About this piece, Michelle said: “It is the most personal piece of the collection to me. I always had my youngest daughter I mind to model for it when I was coming up with the idea as it’s a reflection of the relationship between books and reading in our childhoods. I grew up with acute dyslexia so reading was never enjoyable for me, but when I was read to as a child I would imagine the scenes and this is where my imagination came to life. I understand and appreciate why these tales have remained magical for generations. I have put my heart and soul into this collection and having my daughter model for this piece feels like we have come in a full circle bringing the joy of reading around again.”

Tickets are free for the launch events on 20 and 21 September and are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/michelle-mackie-vip-preview-night-tickets-1006804377997

Friday 20 September is a VIP evening from 6 – 8pm and Michelle will also be in the gallery 1 – 4pm on Saturday 21 September.

The gallery is located 25 Crescent Road, Windermere LA23 1BJ

Other artists which are featured at the gallery include Dirty Hans, Paul Oz, Fabian Perez, Danielle O’Connor Akiyama, Sannib, Dan Pearce, Mr Brainwash, JJ Adams, Todd White, Pete Humphreys and Andrei Prostuk, many of which are only available in galleries in London or Manchester in the UK