Blackpool care home hosts summer fair
On August 24 the Glen Tanar Residential Home in Bispham, Blackpool hosted a summer fair to raise money for the residents funds which is what they use to purchase lots of different treats, outings and presents.
At the summer fair there was lots of different stalls which were raising money, these included: hook a duck, raffle, tombola, football scratch cards name the bear, guess the sweets in the jar, a bake sale where the cakes were donated by a residents family member and a bottle tombola.
They also had a BBQ and DJ to keep everyone fed and entertained.
Throughout the entirety of the day the care home managed to raise £887.10. The home would like to give a Special mention to the activites co-ordinators Elle and Leanne (and family) for organising such a wonderful event, all the families and friends who attended, and all staft for their dedication and love they give to the residents, without you non of these events would be possible.
