Blackpool care home hosts fun-filled Father's Day for residents
With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s garden with some live entertainment from singer Marianne to add to the occasion.
Staff and residents enjoyed a special homemade sweet buffet with lots of tasty treats including delicious cake and cupcakes prepared by the home’s talented head chef, Ella.
Yvonne Hand,Acting General Manager of the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. Occasions like Father’s Day are so important, it was fantastic to have such a lovely gathering with our residents and their loved ones all together enjoying the sunshine.”
William, resident at Glenroydsaid: “I’ve had a great time celebrating with my family, it has been so lovely to see them and spend some quality time together. Father’s Day is such a special day, I’m so pleased we were all able to celebrate together.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Glenroyd Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.
