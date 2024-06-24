Blackpool care home hosts fun-filled Father's Day for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Glenroyd in Blackpool enjoyed a garden party with delicious refreshments in celebration of Father’s Day on June 16.

With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s garden with some live entertainment from singer Marianne to add to the occasion.

Staff and residents enjoyed a special homemade sweet buffet with lots of tasty treats including delicious cake and cupcakes prepared by the home’s talented head chef, Ella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne Hand,Acting General Manager of the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. Occasions like Father’s Day are so important, it was fantastic to have such a lovely gathering with our residents and their loved ones all together enjoying the sunshine.”

Residents at Glenroyd came together to enjoy a day filled with music.

William, resident at Glenroydsaid: “I’ve had a great time celebrating with my family, it has been so lovely to see them and spend some quality time together. Father’s Day is such a special day, I’m so pleased we were all able to celebrate together.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.