Blackpool care home enjoys Pride Month
Pride Month takes place from June 1 to June 30 each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world. June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969. Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.
Yvonne Hand, Acting General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love to watch all kinds of different shows and performances so the diversity offered by Pride Month has been perfect – there is something for everyone. It is so lovely to have the home decorated with rainbows, it makes us so happy to join in with the inclusivity of Pride Month.”
Betty, a resident at Glenroyd, commented: “I can remember watching Pride marches back in the 70s so it has been wonderful to see all the different celebrations from around the world. I just love the costumes and the parades. We’ve even had rainbow cupcakes to celebrate!”
