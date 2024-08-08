Blackpool care home cheer Team GB throughout olympics

By Agata Prendota
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:06 GMT
Residents and staff at Glenroyd care home in Blackpool have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Paris Olympics. The home has been decked out with flags and residents have been enjoying all the action over the past two weeks. Everyone at the home has loved seeing all of our amazing Olympians progress.

The spirit of the Olympics came alive at Glenroyd as residents, friends, and staff came together to celebrate Glenroyd Olympics. Residents at Glenroyd care home had an unforgettable day participating in variety of thrilling games and activities. Dressed in their finest outfits, residents fully embraced the Olympic spirit, creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere. From group activities to individual sessions, the Glenroyd Olympics offered something for everyone, ensuring that all participants remained engaged and active throughout the day.

Ena, a cherished resident at Glenroyd care home, commented: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the day and I am looking forward to watching some of the finals in upcoming days.”

Yvonne Hand, Acting General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Olympics, we have watched pretty much all the different disciplines – lots of our residents are sports fans. It has been fantastic to organise Glenroyd Olympics for residents to immerse themselves in a competitive and friendly spirit of this long-awaited event.”

Residents at Glenroyd came together to enjoy a day filled with Olympic spirit.
Residents at Glenroyd came together to enjoy a day filled with Olympic spirit.

The team at Glenroyd care home is thrilled to have provided this enriching experience for the residents and looks forward to organising more events that foster joy, togetherness, and active participation within the community.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.

