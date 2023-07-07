News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Artist Robert Haworth has a new exhibition at Solaris Centre

Robert AKA Butterfly man’s gallery will be on display from July until August.
By Robert HaworthContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Drawn from my own feelings Robert HaworthDrawn from my own feelings Robert Haworth
My works are mainly portrait figurative pieces that are a reflection of traditional contemporary modern expressionism styles of art work.

I currently live in Blackpool and have exhibited through England, my art is in 100 world countries in museums. I've also been on North West Tonight, BBC news flash, art diary magazines and world papers.

Also my art work was featured in art monthly UK art magazine July edition and Metro newspaper that reaches five million readers.

My Gallery is on from July 1 until August 6 at the Solaris centre, New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1RW. https://www.visitblackpool.com/detail/the-solaris-centre-centre-for-environmental-action-53000/

My aim is to be recognized as a unique and talented artist. I would like people to experience the intensity of my paintings and enjoy and talk about them for years to come.

Further details of my paintings can be found by visiting: www.artmuseumsinternational.com; www.iamthebutterflyman.com; https://www.visitblackpool.com/detail/the-solaris-centre-centre-for-environmental-action-53000/

