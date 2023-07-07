Blackpool Artist Robert Haworth has a new exhibition at Solaris Centre

Drawn from my own feelings Robert Haworth

My works are mainly portrait figurative pieces that are a reflection of traditional contemporary modern expressionism styles of art work.

I currently live in Blackpool and have exhibited through England, my art is in 100 world countries in museums. I've also been on North West Tonight, BBC news flash, art diary magazines and world papers.

Also my art work was featured in art monthly UK art magazine July edition and Metro newspaper that reaches five million readers.

My Gallery is on from July 1 until August 6 at the Solaris centre, New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1RW. https://www.visitblackpool.com/detail/the-solaris-centre-centre-for-environmental-action-53000/

My aim is to be recognized as a unique and talented artist. I would like people to experience the intensity of my paintings and enjoy and talk about them for years to come.