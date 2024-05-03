Blackpool artist presents How I Learned to Stop Worrying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nuclear bomb has been an ever-present shadow over the world for over 70 years and is as relevant in the sphere of politics and war as it has ever been. The project was conceived around two years ago, and in that time the subject matter has come to the forefront of world politics once again, making the content more vital and meaningful. The nuclear bomb has pervaded popular culture in all its forms, be it satirical black comedy like Dr. Strangelove, hard hitting drama like the BBC film Threads, Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s 80’s hit Two Tribes and its use of the government information broadcast Protect and Survive, or the hugely popular Fallout series of video games set in a post-nuclear war-ravaged America.

The exhibition includes abstract Pop Art style paintings based on images taken from nuclear test explosions and iconic images from some of the representations of the atomic age in popular culture, and a 3D installation. It is a body of work which is visually stimulating and also thought provoking and informative. Although it includes some of the history and science of the atomic bomb, the artwork is a distillation of the ideas of the Atomic Age through John’s viewpoint, slightly cynical, darkly humourous, and informative.

John has always been interested in the way popular culture shapes the world around us, and his work reflects the influence of films, music, television, comic books and more on the way we look at and are inspired by the things created keep us entertained, as well as tapping into themes of nostalgia and elements of humour.

How I Learned To Stop Worrying

He started out as a painter, exploring American Abstract Expressionism, elements of which are still evident in his work today; he has a degree in Fine Art from Manchester Metropolitan University and has been involved in numerous creative projects in Blackpool. He works across other mediums such as print and digital, a means of working he feels is very appropriate in the modern world, one which allows him to create and have his work seen by a large audience at the touch of a button. His work is very much informed by the early Pop Art pioneers from Britain and America, who brought art to the masses and showed the world that the ordinary everyday can be beautiful. His recent work has started to look towards more serious subjects but still with an eye towards his Pop sensibilities.

The exhibition is in the Alternative Gallery Space on the first floor at HIVE, 80-82 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP