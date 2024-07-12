Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 20th July Bispham with Norbreck will be holding their 127th Gala.

Come and join us for this exciting event at Bispham gala field. The traditional procession will commence at 1pm. The crowning of the new Bispham with Norbreck gala queen elect Eva Kirkpatrick and her Prince Charming Mallory Row will take place on the gala field at 3.15pm.

The theme this year is 'festivals' so if you would like to take part in fancy dress, decorate a pram, bicycle or mobility scooter to win a cash prize, come and join us from 12.00 when judging will take place.

Local shops and businesses will have the opportunity to dress their windows in a festival theme for a trophy and a cash prize.

FunFair

As well as the funfair which will be open on Sunday again this year, there will be stalls for you to browse.

This year we have some extra exciting news we will be having some very talented live music groups, solo singers and artists performing their craft. This will be held on the field with space to bring chairs and picnic mats so come and join us as it is guaranteed to be a fantastic day!