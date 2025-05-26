Big Names Come To The Little Theatre

CRE8IV Little Theatre in Thornton is due to have some big names visiting over the next few months, with a variety of fantastic shows and entertainment to thrill and entertain their local audiences!

The CRE8IV team have been busy booking in shows, tributes and visiting theatre companies from around the UK, and they are thrilled with the selection they have managed secure!

Chris and Claire Higgins took over the lease for the theatre (formerly Thornton Little Theatre) in May 2024, and in just over a year the couple have transformed the lovely local venue into a hive of activity and a remarkable community hub.

As well as local groups and entertainers, the team at CRE8IV Little Theatre Thornton have booked in dates for some incredible acts, including:

Danny Le Grew, a world class magician who has performed for celebrities all over the world

Tiny Tim - whos show sold out in record time!

Phats & Small with Shane Lynch for a 'Big In The 90s' night of club anthems

Ray Quinn - TV & West End star - with his King Of Swing Show

An Evening With Crissy Rock

'The Voice' star Sir Tom Jones tribute David Kidd

and An Evening with Tommy Cannon!

Lots of local theatre groups, musicals, childrens shows and complete the line up so far, with new events being added all the time!

Make sure you support local theatres!

Browse the What's On Guide at www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk.shows