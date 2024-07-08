Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story at Lowther Pavilion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last few tickets to see Barry Steele as he sells out Lowther Pavilion as he celebrates the legacy of Roy Orbison

Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story - If you want the real deal the name on the ticket is Barry Steele.

Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre and celebrating 21 years in the business, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison story will take you on a fantastic musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and his many friends.

Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more…

