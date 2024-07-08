Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story at Lowther Pavilion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story - If you want the real deal the name on the ticket is Barry Steele.
Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre and celebrating 21 years in the business, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison story will take you on a fantastic musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and his many friends.
Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more…
So don’t miss one of the biggest nights of the year as this exceptionally talented cast recreate the magic of Roy Orbison and his many friends. “True Identikit Brilliance” The Stage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.