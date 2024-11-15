Barry Steele is heading to Preston with the Roy Orbison Story
Get ready for an unforgettable night as Barry Steele brings "The Roy Orbison Story" to the newly reopened Preston Guildhall on November 29!
Join us for a spectacular celebration of music that captures the essence of the legendary Roy Orbison and his iconic sound. Barry Steele, known for his incredible vocal talent, will transport you back to the golden age of rock with timeless hits and unforgettable melodies.
This incredible show features not only the beloved classics of Roy Orbison but also the unforgettable sounds of the Traveling Wilburys, Tom Petty, ELO, and even a sprinkling of Johnny Cash!
Don’t miss this chance to experience a night filled with nostalgia and joy as Barry Steele pays tribute to the music that has touched our hearts for generations. Grab your tickets now and be part of this magical evening at Preston Guildhall!