Artist Elizabeth Ward showcases new collection at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery

The opening of Elizabeth Ward’s Solo Exhibition on 1 September brought together friends, fellow artists, and members of the local community at Tea Amantes.

The gathering reflected not only admiration for Ward’s work, but also the strong bonds she has built through years of supporting others in the town’s creative life.

Ward, a Blackpool-based artist and graduate of Blackpool and The Fylde College (2009), has been developing her practice across a wide range of subjects, from landscapes and seascapes to abstracts and portraiture. Her art is inspired by sensory experiences, vibrant colour palettes, and the stories hidden within places.

Over the years, her work has been shown both locally and internationally, including exhibitions in Gothenburg, Sweden. Working predominantly in oils and acrylics, Ward often paints on a larger scale, drawing from her own photographs or working directly from life.

The current exhibition presents a new collection of landscapes, seascapes and skyscapes. Impressionistic in style, the paintings capture fleeting moments of light and atmosphere along the Fylde coast. Many works began as plein-air sessions and were later developed in the studio, sometimes incorporating mixed media.

The show offers a gentle interpretation of the area’s natural beauty, reflecting the sense of joy and intrigue the artist continues to find in her surroundings.

Elizabeth Ward’s Solo Exhibition runs until 5 October 2025 at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Road, Blackpool.