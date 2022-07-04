Yarn bombers come to the rescue of vandalised knitted sea artwork

Members of Knit Together - the knitting group based at St Annes library - displayed three beautiful sea life panels that took six months to create at St Annes Railway Station off St Annes Road West.

Sadly, the knitted sea scapes were vandalised shortly after being installed – but yarn bombers came to the rescue to fix the panels.

The knitting group meets twice a month at St Annes Library on Friday mornings from 10am until noon.

Members of Knit Together created sea scenes at St Annes Railway Station

Anne Fielding, from Knit Together, said: “We like to have a project. Our last project was making worry monsters for Blackpool Carers' Centre.

“We were contacted by the Friends of St Annes Railway group and asked if we could brighten up the station.

"We came up with the idea of sea scapes. There are three panels which took six months to create.

“Unfortunately the knitted sea scapes at St Annes Station were vandalised. But the yarn bombers came to the rescue and items have been replaced.

"The knitters are just sad that some people are so bitter and discontented that they destroy things.

"Anyone can come along and join the group veven if they can't knit.

"We even have an American member who joins us when she comes over to visit family. The Friends of St Annes Library group provide coffee and tea for the group.”