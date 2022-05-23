Virtual reality takes history buffs back in time at Blackpool library

StoryTrails, which uses augmented reality technology to create immersive virtual maps, will present images of the resort in days gone by at the library on Queen Street on July 16 and 17.

The Blackpool Tower, the Promenade, Stanley Park and the Regent Cinema will all be showcased at the live event.

The event will also feature a myriad of stories and personalities from Blackpool, highlighting the town’s diverse community.

Blackpool Central Library.

Event organiser Kezi Gardom said: “The stories we are uncovering of the people in Blackpool are truly incredible. I don't think I realised how much history there is hidden away in people's memories. It's been magical finding some of those hidden stories. Our ambition is that, by using new technologies, we can encourage people to reassess what they know and develop new perspectives, connecting Blackpool’s past with the present in a new and innovative way. It's also about having fun, and I have no doubt that people in Blackpool will love the stories we've unearthed.”