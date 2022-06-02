UCLAN student who struggled with drug addiction composes live music festival to challenge the stereotype of ‘once an addict, always an addict’

‘Blackpool Recovers’, a one-day, not-for-profit event for the North West of England’s recovery community, is the brainchild of Paul Wolski, a UCLAN postgraduate music management student, who was inspired by his own experiences as a recovering addict.

Paul, 40, said: “Blackpool frequently tops the statistics table when it comes to drug-related deaths in the UK. That’s why the North West’s recovery community has come together to stage a show which highlights that life after addiction can be a very positive experience. As our festival line-up demonstrates there is a huge array of talent within the recovery community.”

Taking place on June 11 from 12.30pm until 10.30pm at the Old Electric on Springfield Road, Blackpool, the festival aims to raise awareness of the issues surrounding addiction through music from live bands, hip-hop, poetry, magic and drama.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Wolski

There will be a brief discussion on the history and future of addiction-related treatment and policy, delivered by Ian Treasure, programme manager of Changing Futures Lancashire, a charity which supports disadvantaged and unemployed people.

He said: “In the past people who enter treatment have always been asked, ‘what happened to you?’. Today, we’re trying to change that question to ‘what matters to you?’. Blackpool Recovers reflects this notion, and that’s why I wanted to be involved.”

Paul, who has been free from drug addiction for eight years, added: “We’re challenging the old adage of ‘once an addict, always an addict’ and I’m living proof of that.

“During my postgraduate degree I’ve been fortunate to receive some fantastic guidance from two stalwart music industry legends, Peter Hook co-founder of New Order and Joy Division, and Tony Rigg, former Operations Director for Ministry of Sound. I am taking what they have taught me, in terms of organising and delivering a festival, to highlight how incredibly gifted people can get caught in addiction. It could happen to anyone but once the right environment is found any addict can overcome their demons and flourish.”

All proceeds from the show will be donated to The Old Electric, a charity funded organisation providing creative opportunities for all Blackpool communities.