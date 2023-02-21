Primary Art Celebration by pupils from primary schools in Lytham and St Annes runs at Lytham Heritage Centre on Henry Street until February 26.

Who is taking part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following schools are taking part in the display: AKS Preparatory School; Clifton Primary School; Lytham C of E Primary; Lytham Hall Park Primary; Our Lady Star of the Sea; St Annes College Grammar School; and St Thomas’ C of E Primary School.

Lytham Heritage Centre

Future exhibitions

The art display is the current event in a full calendar of exhibitions at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what’s happening next:

- February, 28 until March 26: A Celebration of Art by children from Fylde secondary schools

- March 28 until April 16: Colour and Contrast paintings and ceramics by Margaret Rodwell and Marie Kershaw

- April 18 until May 7: Spectrum 23 - an eclectic mix of colours and styles by members of The Blackpool Art Society

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- May 9 until May 28: Showcase of My Art – paintings by Ken Roberts

- May 29 until June 18: The Artful Dodger (Beyond Imagination) and paintings by Glynn Ward

- June 20 until July 9: ‘Drawn to the Light, A Painting Journey’ by S. M. Kumar

Lytham Heritage Centre opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad