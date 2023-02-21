News you can trust since 1873
These Fylde schools have their artwork on display at Lytham Heritage Centre

The artworks of Fylde coast school children is on display in a new exhibition in Lytham.

By Julia Bennett
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 10:46am

Primary Art Celebration by pupils from primary schools in Lytham and St Annes runs at Lytham Heritage Centre on Henry Street until February 26.

Who is taking part?

The following schools are taking part in the display: AKS Preparatory School; Clifton Primary School; Lytham C of E Primary; Lytham Hall Park Primary; Our Lady Star of the Sea; St Annes College Grammar School; and St Thomas’ C of E Primary School.

Lytham Heritage Centre
Future exhibitions

The art display is the current event in a full calendar of exhibitions at the centre.

Here’s what’s happening next:

- February, 28 until March 26: A Celebration of Art by children from Fylde secondary schools

- March 28 until April 16: Colour and Contrast paintings and ceramics by Margaret Rodwell and Marie Kershaw

- April 18 until May 7: Spectrum 23 - an eclectic mix of colours and styles by members of The Blackpool Art Society

- May 9 until May 28: Showcase of My Art – paintings by Ken Roberts

- May 29 until June 18: The Artful Dodger (Beyond Imagination) and paintings by Glynn Ward

- June 20 until July 9: ‘Drawn to the Light, A Painting Journey’ by S. M. Kumar

Lytham Heritage Centre opening hours

Visitors can browse exhibitions at Lytham Heritage Centre from Tuesdays through to Sundays, and Bank Holidays, from 10am until 4pm. Free admission but donations are welcome. For more details call the centre on (01253) 730787.

