St Annes art show sheds light on creative minds of lesser-known local creatives

The Urban Arts Studio on St Annes Road West has recently opened its doors on an array of abstract and classical paintings all made people who found solace in creativity.

Curator Boz Phillips, of the Last Legs Community Arts organisation, said: "I was offered the opportunity to use the walls as a space to put up community artwork to promote local artists, professional and non-professional. It’s really just trying to give artists and local cretaives somewhere to exhibit their art which they wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to do.

"It’s therapeutic as well – ‘art is for health’ is our slant on it. We are a community arts organisation, so its a good space for us to use.

New arts show at Urban Arts Studio in St Annes. Pictured are artists Robert Haworth, Boz Phillips, Diane Duxbury with manager James Hunter.

“It benefits people, it helps their self esteem. To get people into a creative mindset can often be a distraction from other things that are going on in their lives. It really does help community come together. It’s something that is overlooked a lot, but it’s a really good way of helping people look at life a bit more positively.

“Then there’s the opportunity for people to sell their art, which most non-professional artists wouldn’t be able to do.”

The show, which features paintings from Robert Haworth, Leah Payne, Diane Duxbury and Andrew Greenwood, can be viewed on Thursdays and Fridays.

Diane, 63, a graffiti and abstract artist, was approached by Boz to take part in the show after rediscovering her love of painting while recovering from a back operation.

New arts show at Urban Arts Studio in St Annes. Pictured is Robert Haworth.

She said: “I’ve always loved art. I did it at school and was always interested, but I thought I was never very good at drawing people or landscapes. It was only when I had a bit of time on my hands off work that I started messing about with the paints really – the bigger the better.

"The Urban Arts Studio is trying to promote different people, which I think is brilliant. There’s not many people around here who do it.”

New arts show at Urban Arts Studio in St Annes. Pictured is Boz Phillips.