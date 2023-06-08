News you can trust since 1873
Renowned artist unveils fantastic new collection based on all things Blackpool

A renowned North West artist – who has gained national recognition for her captivating artwork - has unveiled a new collection based on all things Blackpool.
By Jon Peake
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Julie Littler's artistic prowess earned her the coveted Small Business award in 2021, personally chosen by esteemed entrepreneur Theo Paphitis, widely known for his role on the popular television show Dragons' Den, and her vibrant and colourful art is sold around the world.

Each of Littler's pieces is meticulously hand-drawn and painted in cheerful colours, influenced by her time working in the Caribbean.

The artist has established partnerships with companies such as Mercure Hotels, Show Business Interiors, and the Chester Visitor Information Centre. These collaborations have provided her with a platform to bring her artistic vision to life, and she has now curated a captivating collection of Blackpool paintings.

Julie Littler and some of her art, including Blackpool TowerJulie Littler and some of her art, including Blackpool Tower
Blackpool landmarks

Included in this remarkable assortment are stunning portrayals of iconic Blackpool landmarks, including the Winter Gardens, the Heritage Trams and Blackpool Tower.

Enthusiasts and collectors can now get their hands on signed framed prints and greetings cards featuring Littler's artwork at the VisitBlackpool Tourist Information Centre on the promenade.

Littler's Blackpool collection serves as a testament to her exceptional talent and ability to encapsulate the beauty of architectural landmarks.

More of Littler’s work can be seen on her website www.thelittlerplaces.co.uk

