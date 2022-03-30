The Rapscallions Art Show is open to the public and completely free to enter for anyone who would like to see some of the amazing artworks on display.

This is the fifth year for the show and is a great opportunity for artists to get involved and showcase their work.

Jimi Francis, who organises the event said: “We appreciate just how difficult it can be to get into the art scene so we love being able to create opportunities for everyone to get involved.

Rapscallions Art Show, which takes place at the Brew Room in Church Street

It takes place on Sunday April 3 at the Brewroom and will feature paintings, photography, collages and digital illustrations.

Jimi added: “Ultimately the dream is for the show to keep getting bigger and better, introducing new artists along the way, and turning the event in to a weekend long show extending to local bands.