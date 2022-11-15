‘A Family in Art’ at Lytham Heritage Centre on Henry Street features paintings, prints and designs by Lytham artist and former teacher Tony Fowler. It also features works by some of Tony’s children who were inspired to follow a career in design.

The Fowler family moved to St Annes when Tony was 14. His inspirational teacher at that time was Phyllis Hibbert, who was a brilliant watercolour artist who encouraged Tony to follow an art career.

He studied at Blackpool School of Art followed by an art teacher’s degree in Liverpool before a career in education saw him working at schools including St Bede’s Lytham, St Mary’s Blackpool and Highfield. As well as teaching, he also produced a wide range of commissions from old master copies, murals, package illustration, scene painting, portraiture and cartoons. After retiring from teaching in 2014, he decided to concentrate on easel painting.

Lytham artist Tony Fowler, who has an exhibition called 'A Family in Art' at Lytham Heritage Centre

Hilary Fletcher, from Lytham Heritage Centre, said: “This super exhibition is a beautiful mix of local scenes in varied styles. Included in the show are works by some of Tony’s children. Like their father they have always enjoyed the arts. They have worked as professional designers after leaving art school. He is justifiably proud of their achievements and hopes that visitors will enjoy the work of a family whose training, tradition and affection is firmly placed in this community.”

The exhibition runs at Lytham Heritage Centre until November 27. The Centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am until 4pm. Free admission; donations are welcome.