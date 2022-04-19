An art auction in Blackpool has raised over £8000 to help victims of the Ukraine war.

250 original paintings, photos and sculptures were sold at the fundraiser. All work was donated by local creatives – some were made especially for the event, organised by HIVEArts Blackpool.

The event was held on March 31st 2022 at HIVE Coffee house on Church Street.

The venue has been running local exhibitions for three years, but the auction was a first for co-curators, Dawn Mander and Kate Yates.

Kate said: “With the space we have available we felt that we could do something to help the Ukraine aid. We had no idea how to run an auction so we spent hours brainstorming and watching Flog It and Cash Under The Hammer to get an idea what we should be doing.”

Dawn said: “I’d like to thank Jon Parks and David Worsfold of HIVE Blackpool for donating the refreshments of wines and canapés, and the staff for the evening. Without their support HIVEArts could not do what we do.”

all proceeds will be donated to charities - British Ukrainian Aid, With Ukraine Global Support, and Sunflower Of Peace - a Ukrainian charity gathering medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

A couple purchased three original paintings by Anna Ravliuc Bloomfield at the HIVEArts auction

Blackpool mayor, Amy Cross, opened the auction fundraiser

A colourful acrylic canvas by Laura Shevaun Green sold for £400

This original painting from Seca One sold for £1,253, which goes to help victims of the Ukraine war