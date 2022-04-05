Heritage art show shines a spotlight on Blackpool’s queer nightlife in the early 1990s

Photographer Stuart Linden Rhodes captured his collection of images between 1991 and 1995 while touring the country and documenting parties, protests and pride parades.

Seven of Stuart’s Blackpool images will be displayed outside the Grundy Art Gallery on Queen Street until June 11 as part of the ‘We’re still here…’ heritage project, led by Abingdon Studios and artists Garth Gratrix and Harry Clayton-Wright.

Stuart said: “Blackpool gay scene in the 1990s was party time, from pretty young, fashionable things, to the traditional leather-clad or dungaree wearing – everyone was warmly welcomed.

We're Still Here... by Stuart Linden Rhodes

“There was never a dull night and my photographs from that time hopefully capture some of the atmosphere, diversity and sheer happiness of those years.

“I am truly honoured to be part of this exciting exhibition celebrating the queer heritage of Blackpool, and share a few of the photographs I took on those fantastic nights, which I look back on with great fondness.”

Stuart’s work has appeared in various publications, including BBC Radio 6 Music, and has recently released his first book, ‘Out and About With Linden: A Queer Archive of the North’.

He will share his experiences in a talk at the gallery at 3pm on April 13.

Harry said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to bring Stuart to Blackpool as part of the ‘We’re Still Here…’ project. Stuart’s images give a snapshot of the past that I’m sure will spark many happy memories for members of the local queer community.”

Both he and Garth will continue to collect stories from LGBTQ+ people in Blackpool to create the first online archive about the queer heritage of the town.

Anyone who would like to share their story or memories is encouraged to visit the Abingdon Studios website to get in touch with the project.

Garth said: “Blackpool has the highest LGBTQ+ population in Lancashire, but has no permanent archive that documents the lived experiences of our community, and we believe this project will begin to address that.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible so we can capture stories for the next generation before they disappear.”