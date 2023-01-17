News you can trust since 1873
Fylde artist Diane Duxbury uncovers her hidden potential after back surgery

A Fylde woman who took up painting following back surgery is celebrating her first exhibition at the Solaris Centre.

By Julia Bennett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Diane Duxbury, 64, started painting around five years ago after being off work following back surgery.

Born and raised in St Annes, Diane says she loves how each piece of art is unique.

She said: “I love experimenting with different textures and styles, from spray paint to acrylics. I never know how each piece will turn out which makes them all unique.”

Artist Diane Duxbury is having an exhibtion of her work at The Solaris Centre
Diane says she has always loved art; she studied art at school and always had an interest in the subject. But it was only when she had a bit of time on her hands that she discovered her true potential.

She previously had her work on show alongside other artists at The Urban Arts Studio on St Annes Road West in April last year.

Diane’s exhibition at the Solaris Centre on New South Promenade in South Shore will be on display until January 31.

Diane found her talent for art after she had more time on her hands following back surgery
Diane enjoys experimenting with different textures and styles, from spray paint to acrylics
The exhibition is on at The Solaris Centre until January 31
One of Diane's mesmerising creations
Striking colours
Diane was busy preparing the exhibition before it opened on Monday, January 9
Art stirs the emotions
Take a look around the exhibition at the Solaris Centre
