Fylde artist Diane Duxbury uncovers her hidden potential after back surgery
A Fylde woman who took up painting following back surgery is celebrating her first exhibition at the Solaris Centre.
Diane Duxbury, 64, started painting around five years ago after being off work following back surgery.
Born and raised in St Annes, Diane says she loves how each piece of art is unique.
She said: “I love experimenting with different textures and styles, from spray paint to acrylics. I never know how each piece will turn out which makes them all unique.”
Diane says she has always loved art; she studied art at school and always had an interest in the subject. But it was only when she had a bit of time on her hands that she discovered her true potential.
She previously had her work on show alongside other artists at The Urban Arts Studio on St Annes Road West in April last year.
Diane’s exhibition at the Solaris Centre on New South Promenade in South Shore will be on display until January 31.