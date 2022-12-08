Prof Peter Hughes had visited the resort for a short winter break in Jan 2020, but this coincided with the early days of the virus in China and several areas being locked down - leaving him stranded.

Originally from Blackpool, Peter, 62, had been working at Henan Polytechnic University, teaching civil engineering while also travelling in his spare time.

But when he ended up stuck at his family home in Blackpool he started painting a series of pictures inspired by some of the favourite places he’s visited - including places in Hong Kong, Norway, and Japan.

Dr Peter Hughes has an exhibition of paintings at Tea Amantes in Blackpool

And there are also paintings of Stanley Park, where Peter often visited as a child and now visits to sketch, photograph and find inspiration. He said: “The Art Show features many images including the lake and the bandstand.I often picnicked there with my children, now my grandchildren enjoy this beautiful place.”

Peter’s love of art started when he entered the Blackpool Gazette’s Young Seasiders competition - when his picture was selected to be shown at the Grundy art gallery it left a positive mark.

And art has always played a part in his career, which has included illustrating car engines and encouraging civil engineering students to draw.

Dr Peter Hughes has painted a series of pictures based on places he has visited. Pictured is Stanley Park bandstand