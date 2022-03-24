Blackpool artists announce auction fundraiser for Ukraine aid charities at HIVE Cafe on Church Street
Artwork and theatre tickets will be auctioned off at HIVE Cafe on 31st March to raise money for Ukrainian charities
The event is at HIVE Cafe on Church Street, on Thursday 31st March 2022.
It’s a chance to bid on original artwork from top local creatives - including Kate Yates, Robin Ross, Elizabeth Gomm, and internationally renowned Ukranian painter - Anna Ravliuc-Bloomfield.
There is something to suit all tastes – including sculptures, fine art, modern art, prints and photographs.
The Grand have also donated a pair of theatre tickets for Animal Farm.
The event starts at 7pm, and is open for viewing from 6pm.
A £5 entry fee includes refreshments - and all proceeds will be donated to charities - British Ukrainian Aid, With Ukraine Global Support, and Sunflower Of Peace - a Ukrainian charity gathering medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.