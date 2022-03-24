Blackpool artists announce auction fundraiser for Ukraine aid charities at HIVE Cafe on Church Street

Blackpool artists have organised an auction to raise money for the Ukraine crisis.

The event is at HIVE Cafe on Church Street, on Thursday 31st March 2022.

It’s a chance to bid on original artwork from top local creatives - including Kate Yates, Robin Ross, Elizabeth Gomm, and internationally renowned Ukranian painter - Anna Ravliuc-Bloomfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of artwork available to buy at the HIVE auction Ukraine fundraiser

There is something to suit all tastes – including sculptures, fine art, modern art, prints and photographs.

The Grand have also donated a pair of theatre tickets for Animal Farm.

The event starts at 7pm, and is open for viewing from 6pm.