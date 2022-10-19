News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool art community gathered for exhibition of wildlife and nature paintings by Lancashire fine artist Emma Underwood

Art lovers turned out to see a collection of nature-themed watercolour paintings by a popular Kirkham artist as her exhibition launched at Tea Amantes in Blackpool.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 hours ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 3:52pm

Emma Underwood has built a social media following with her exquisite animal portraits and colourful landscapes.

She celebrated the launch of her first solo exhibition at the tea room and gallery on St Albert Road, with friends, family, and fans of her work.

These are the scenes from the event on Monday Oct 03, 2022. Her exhibition is free to attend and runs until Nov 07, 2022 at Tea Amantes.

1. The artist

Janey Campbell, Emma Underwood (artist), and Anna Paprzycka, (Tea Amantes owner) pose for a photo in front of some paintings.

Photo: Tea Amantes

2. Lions and monkeys

Artist, Emma Underwood, displays some of her animal portraits at her first solo exhibition in Blackpool.

Photo: Tea Amantes

3. Art and tea tasting

Art viewers were also treated to free wine and nibbles, and tea tasting during the busy opening night at Tea Amantes.

Photo: Tea Amantes

4. Birds and butterflies

Emma Underwood's exhibition includes watercolour paintings of birds, butterflies and bees. The artist said she just loves being around nature.

Photo: Tea Amantes

LancashireBlackpoolKirkham
