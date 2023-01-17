Laci Endresz, who plays Mooky the Clown, took the Gazette for a tour of his workshop where he makes the props for use at the Blackpool Tower Circus.

Laci does all the work in his garage, ready for the summer season.

The props range from hand-held fantasy weapons, and horror masks, to life-size smokin’ dragons.

He said: “It takes four months, from inventing the idea, designing, drawing and then building them, and we’ve not actually made them work yet.”

Hungarian-born Laci and wife Maureen came to the resort in 1991, although their ties to the Blackpool ring were forged decades earlier when Laci’s father, Hungary’s first flying trapeze artiste, performed in Blackpool in the 1920s and Maureen’s father - Bobby Robert Snr - thrilled the crowds some 20 years later.

Laci added: “A lot of people in showbusiness prefer to make their own stuff, because it’s easier that way. You build it to your own specifications.

1. Laci Endresz, who plays Mooky the Clown, in his workshop where he makes the props for his show at the Blackpool Tower circus. Laci Endresz, who plays Mooky the Clown, in his workshop where he makes the props for his show at the Blackpool Tower circus. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

