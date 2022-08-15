Artist who turned his life around showcases work at Solaris Centre exhibition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Haworth, 48, who began painting at the age of 10, had a tough start in life after spending his youth in various children's care homes.

He was homeless for seven years as an adult but turned his life around after going to university and achieving a degree in fine art.

His latest exhibition of expressionist art is currently being shown at the Solaris Centre on New South Promenade in South Shore until September 1.

Artist Robert Haworth

He said: “My art works are mainly expressionism pieces that reflect my imagination of contemporary and modern style of art.

"My art is unique as it draws you in.

"Every piece is different every time you look at my art so you see different things.

"That’s what makes you want to explore it more.

"My artwork is already being viewed worldwide at www.artmuseumsinternational.com”