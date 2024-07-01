Art exhibition: Sandra Openshaw returns to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sandra Openshaw, a self-taught artist from Doncaster, will be showcasing her latest collection at local tearoom and gallery starting from July 1st. The opening event will take place at 6:30 PM on Monday, marking Sandra’s second exhibition in Blackpool.

After the warm reception of her previous showcase in 2023, Sandra is excited to return with a completely new collection of artwork. She has grown fond of Blackpool and even formed friendships with some local artists, making her return to our seaside town all the more special.

Sandra’s artistic journey began during the lockdown, when she found solace and satisfaction in the therapeutic process of drawing. Her work focuses on fine art with a preference for realism over abstraction. She draws inspiration from capturing the love in the eyes of the animals she portrays, believing their eyes are the windows to their souls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially working with charcoal and minimal supplies, Sandra discovered her passion for pastels over time. She now uses this medium to create stunning pet portraits. Affectionately known as the “memorial pet artist” by her friends, Sandra breathes new life into old photographs by removing the background and emphasizing the subject while still capturing the love in each animal’s eyes.

Sandra Openshaw

In addition to animal portraits, Sandra enjoys creating black and white portraits of people, offering a timeless and traditional feel to her work.

The exhibition opening will be held at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery. The event is free of charge, and as with each monthly exhibition, the organizers will welcome guests with light refreshments. The Monday evening event will start at 6:30 PM and last approximately two hours. During this time, visitors will have the opportunity to ask Sandra questions, purchase prints, and buy original artworks. The exhibition will run until July 28th.