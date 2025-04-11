Art exhibition by Blackpool artist Tom Lopato at HIVEArts Blackpool

"Interwoven" by Tom Lopato

HIVEArts Blackpool is proud to present a retrospective exhibition by a Blackpool based Fine Artist Tom Lopato.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HIVEArts Blackpool is proud to present a retrospective exhibition by a Blackpool based Fine Artist Tom Lopato.

Tom Lopato is a Blackpool based Artist. He has a Degree in Fine Art from the Kent Institute of Art and Design in Canterbury. He has work all over the world in Private Collections. In 1995 he was one of the Student Artists to represent the UK at The New Contemporaries Art & Design Exhibition in Taipei City Taiwan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work is influenced by the TV and Social Media World that we live in. They are abstractions of the Culture Interference that hits our visual senses on a daily basis. The images are painted intuitively to show snap shots in time and place and the continuous bombardment of images that we face on a daily basis.

"Star Town" by Tom Lopato

He also enjoys painting watercolour landscapes on location.

“Blackpool is an inspiration for my work in itself. The vibrance, the colours, the lights are all visual influences which are reflected back into my work. The town has a buzz so different to any other place in the UK. I try to feed of this atmosphere and recreate it in a bold and abstract way visually”.

This is a retrospective exhibition showing a selection of work going back over the last 30 years. It would be great to see everyone on the opening night, if that is not possible the exhibition continues until 4th June.

@tomlopato @hiveartsbpl @hiveblackpool

"Midnight Blue" by Tom Lopato

Private View:

24th April 2025 6pm – 8pm

Downstairs @ HIVE Urban Farm Shop

80 - 82 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 3HP

Exhibition at HIVEArts Blackpool by Blackpool Artist Tom Lopato

Complimentary Refreshments

The exhibition runs from 24th April – 4th June 2025

Free Entrance