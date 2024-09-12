Are you a Blackpool resident ready to be part of the chnage?

The Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership is tacking big issues and driving progress. Join us to hear about whats been achieved and share your ideas on how we can continue transforming our town - together!

The 'Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership' is tackling big challenges and driving progress.

Join us on Wednesday 30th October 2024 to hear about what’s been achieved and share your ideas on how we can continue transforming our town—together!

Why attend?

Blackpool Hearts and Minds Event

See the progress Blackpool has already made in the last two years

Learn about our goals for the next two years and how you can play a part in driving change in your town

Connect with fellow residents to make Blackpool a better place to live, work and visit

Sessions: Throughout the day we will be holding 3 seperate sessions so as many people can join as possible.

7:30am to 8:30am

1:00pm to 2:00pm

5:30pm to 6:30pm

Click here to choose your session: https://buytickets.at/blackpoolprideofplace/1390289