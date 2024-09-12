Are you a Blackpool resident ready to be part of the chnage?
The Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership is tacking big issues and driving progress. Join us to hear about whats been achieved and share your ideas on how we can continue transforming our town - together!
The 'Blackpool Pride of Place Partnership' is tackling big challenges and driving progress.
Join us on Wednesday 30th October 2024 to hear about what’s been achieved and share your ideas on how we can continue transforming our town—together!
Why attend?
- See the progress Blackpool has already made in the last two years
- Learn about our goals for the next two years and how you can play a part in driving change in your town
- Connect with fellow residents to make Blackpool a better place to live, work and visit
Sessions: Throughout the day we will be holding 3 seperate sessions so as many people can join as possible.
- 7:30am to 8:30am
- 1:00pm to 2:00pm
- 5:30pm to 6:30pm
Click here to choose your session: https://buytickets.at/blackpoolprideofplace/1390289
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.