Angels save Santa’s sleigh this Christmas!

The Santa sleigh float run by Lytham Round Table is one of those festive fundraisers we’ve been enjoying in the area since the 1980s but this year we could have missed out with expensive repairs needed to the float. Lytham Round Table sent out a plea in early November for donations to fix the Santa float and it was local in-home care company, Visiting Angels, who stepped in to save the sleigh.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Christmas tradition kicked off on Tuesday from Frobisher Drive and continues on routes around the town for 8 days – all with the purpose of raising as much money for good causes and charities in the community. You can view all the routes on the Lytham Round Table website: https://lythamroundtable.co.uk/

Lisa Footman is the MD of Visiting Angels and although she and her team of Angels would be sad to have missed out on the festive favourite if the float had not run this year, there was another very special reason why they donated the full amount to fix the float.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My father, Paul Minton, passed away very suddenly in October 2021. He was a Round Tabler who originally set up the Santa float back in the 1980s. The Christmas music and holiday spirit brings joy not only to the children in our area but everyone including our elderly clients. My only request to the brilliant team who coordinate this fundraiser every year was to slow down outside some of the homes where I know our clients aren’t quite quick enough to get to the window in time before Santa flies past! We’re so proud that this year the sleigh is Angel powered!”

Lisa Footman, Visiting Angels Lytham St Annes. Photo: Rev PR

This year, Santa’s sleigh will also be at the following locations with the support from Round Table 41 Club (Lytham & Kirkham):

16th - Lytham Booths 9.30am - 4pm

20th - Lytham Lidl 9.30am - 4pm

22nd - St Annes Booths 10am – 4pm