Angels save Santa’s sleigh this Christmas!
The Christmas tradition kicked off on Tuesday from Frobisher Drive and continues on routes around the town for 8 days – all with the purpose of raising as much money for good causes and charities in the community. You can view all the routes on the Lytham Round Table website: https://lythamroundtable.co.uk/
Lisa Footman is the MD of Visiting Angels and although she and her team of Angels would be sad to have missed out on the festive favourite if the float had not run this year, there was another very special reason why they donated the full amount to fix the float.
“My father, Paul Minton, passed away very suddenly in October 2021. He was a Round Tabler who originally set up the Santa float back in the 1980s. The Christmas music and holiday spirit brings joy not only to the children in our area but everyone including our elderly clients. My only request to the brilliant team who coordinate this fundraiser every year was to slow down outside some of the homes where I know our clients aren’t quite quick enough to get to the window in time before Santa flies past! We’re so proud that this year the sleigh is Angel powered!”
This year, Santa’s sleigh will also be at the following locations with the support from Round Table 41 Club (Lytham & Kirkham):
16th - Lytham Booths 9.30am - 4pm
20th - Lytham Lidl 9.30am - 4pm
22nd - St Annes Booths 10am – 4pm
If you would like to donate, the Round Table can accept donations via a text message. Text JINGLE along with the amount you would like to donate to 70460. For example, texting JINGLE 3 to 70460 would donate £3 plus the cost of one standard rate message.