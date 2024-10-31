André Rieu’s annual Christmas concert coming to Blackpool cinema

The world-renowned violinist and conductor’s Christmas Spectacular concert Gold & Silver will be shown at cinemas in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Thorton-Cleveleys.

André Rieu, one of the most beloved classical music performers of all time, is bringing his yearly Christmas Spectacular to Blackpool audiences.

Starting from December 7, Gold & Silver will be screened at The Backlot Cinema (Blackpool), Island Cinema Lytham St Annes and Vue – Cleveleys.

The concert will feature a range of Christmas classics, such as Jingle Bells, Ave Maria and Sleigh Ride, all performed by Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Rieu’s Christmas Spectacular is hosted by Good Morning Britain and Classic FM’s Charlotte Hawkins who gives audiences an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the concert.

It’s a perfect excuse for audiences to get in the Christmas spirit from the comfort of their local cinema and experience the King of the Waltz in action.

Commenting on the concert, André says:

“Christmas holds a special magic for me—a time to share the love and beauty of music while creating memories that last a lifetime. Music has the unique ability to bring people together, and during the holiday season, this becomes even more meaningful.

“Christmas is about more than just the festivities; it’s a time for connection, for gathering with friends and family, and for celebrating the moments that bind us.

“At its heart, Christmas reminds us of the importance of being together. In a world that often feels busy and fast-paced, the season offers us a moment to pause, reflect, and cherish the relationships that matter most.

“Music has the power to transcend words and touch our hearts in ways that remind us of the love we share with those around us. I hope Gold & Silver brings a little of that magic to your holiday season!”

Tickets for screenings at The Backlot Cinema (Blackpool), Island Cinema Lytham St Annes and Vue – Cleveleys are available at www.andreincinemas.com