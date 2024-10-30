A.L.M.O.R.A - Solo Art Exhibition

Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery will host a solo exhibition featuring the artwork of local artist A.L.M.O.R.A.. Widely recognized in Blackpool for her musical performances, this exhibition will highlight her painting skills, offering visitors a new perspective on her creative talent.

The exhibition will open on Monday, November 4th, at 6:30 PM and run through December 1st, 2024, allowing visitors ample time to explore A.L.M.O.R.A.’s vibrant and energetic artwork. However, both the organizers and the artist herself encourage everyone to attend the opening night, where something special is in store for the guests. All signs point to a surprise awaiting those who join the festivities on the first day.

A.L.M.O.R.A. is a unique individual, combining the practical and disciplined nature of a lawyer with the soulful and creative spirit of an artist. Such a blend of grounded professionalism and deep artistic expression is a rare find, making her exhibition a truly unique experience. This duality in her life brings a rich depth to her artwork, which is not often seen in the art world.

For those who appreciate art, culture, and creativity, this is an event not to be missed. The opening promises to be a highlight in Blackpool’s cultural calendar this season.

The exhibition will be held at Tearoom & Gallery, located at 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW, and will be free and open to the public.