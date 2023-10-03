All treats and no tricks at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester’s Halloween breakfast ball

Parents and their little monsters can head on over to the restaurant on Saturday October 28 between 8:30am and 10:30am to feast on the all-American breakfast buffet and later enjoy fiendishly fun family entertainment including face-painting, ghoulish games and more. Creepy costumes are advised! Mad mummies, vicious vampires, wicked witches and wacky werewolves are all welcome, but be snappy, as places are selling fast - the spooky Sunday session is already sold out!