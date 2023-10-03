News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Shocking images show woman's head injury after attack outside hotel

All treats and no tricks at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester’s Halloween breakfast ball

There’s a fa-boo-lous feast for families at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester this Halloween, with the return of the hugely popular Lil' Monster’s Ball - guaranteed to raise the spirits.
By Phoebe-Jo SmithContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Parents and their little monsters can head on over to the restaurant on Saturday October 28 between 8:30am and 10:30am to feast on the all-American breakfast buffet and later enjoy fiendishly fun family entertainment including face-painting, ghoulish games and more. Creepy costumes are advised! Mad mummies, vicious vampires, wicked witches and wacky werewolves are all welcome, but be snappy, as places are selling fast - the spooky Sunday session is already sold out!

An exclusive Halloween menu will also be running from October 23-31, including the Blueberry Chipotle Burger and a Blueberry Zombie cocktail concocted of white and dark Rum, fresh lime, fresh lemon, passion fruit, pineapple, pomegranate syrup and blood orange bitters.

Adult tickets are £16.95 and children tickets (ages 3-16) are just £11.95, this includes the breakfast buffet and fun-filled entertainment - kids under the age of two go free.

Related topics:ManchesterParents