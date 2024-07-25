Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large – and very appreciative audience - attended the first night of A Murder Is Announced by the author Agatha Christie - with the much-loved character of Miss Marple – amateur super-sleuth.

The play opens on a beautiful set - (designed by play Director Tim Greenwood, and constructed by friends of the society) – in the drawing room of “Little Paddocks” in “Chipping Cleghorn”. The set is vital to the plot!

Despite some darker moments, there was also some great comedy timing throughout – to which the audience immediately responded – and there was loud applause at the end of the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast of 12 must all be congratulated on their excellent performances throughout the play as their characters unfold. Each one of them is convincing - but can the audience believe they are who they say they are?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

Inevitably a murder takes place – but the other characters (and the audience) have no idea who the murderer is.

The Police Inspector is very much in control of interrogation of the “witnesses” but of course is constantly interrupted by Miss Marple – who he eventually asks for help.

The plot twists & turns throughout Act 2, as the talented cast reveal a great deal more about their characters until the real murderer is found – quite an unexpected shock!

This is another excellently performed and directed play by award-winning Fylde Coast Players. If you love Agatha Christie – don’t miss it!!!