Abingdon Street Market Welcomes Late Night Shopping for Christmas Shoppers
Visitors can now enter the market via Edward Street as well as Abingdon Street, with both the food hall and shopping area connected by a set of large double doors. Shoppers will have the chance to explore a diverse range of offerings from 12 independent retailers, along with a creative market space that will host various pop-up events and weekend traders.
Additionally, the market will be featuring a Blackpool Record Fair this Sunday and will hold Blackpool Makers’ Market on December 15th, making it an essential stop for holiday shopping.
Abingdon Street Market offers a wide variety of unique retailers, including:
- Fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, pies, craft beer, and natural wine
- Contemporary homeware
- Ethically sourced and handmade home décor and gifts
- Local artists
- Vintage clothing
- A record shop
- Clothing
- Art and photography
- A community-led workshop space
James Lucas from The Strand Collective commented, "We’re thrilled the market has chosen to offer extended shopping hours this December, allowing our community to experience the joy of shopping locally during the festive season.”