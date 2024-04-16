Abingdon Street Market to Host Second Record Fair by Inertial Sounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event offers vinyl enthusiasts a wonderful opportunity to celebrate by visiting local participating Record Store Day shops and later exploring the record fair to peruse through a variety of musical treasures.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse assortment of music stalls featuring vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, merchandise, memorabilia, and Hi-Fi equipment. Alongside the music offerings, there will be DJ sets and a selection of food and beverage choices available at the food hall located within Abingdon Street Market.

Collaboration with Local and National Record Dealers

Troy Bradford - owner of Inertial Sounds

The fair, in partnership with local and national record dealers, endeavours to cater to various budgets by showcasing a wide range of items, spanning from affordable music pieces to rare collectibles. Abingdon Street Market, positioned at the heart of Blackpool town centre, will set a lively scene for the fair, amidst the energetic ambiance of nearby bars, eateries, and artisan stalls.

Community Support and Charity

Furthermore, the event will aim to raise awareness and support for the local charity, Live Like Ralph. Organizers are committed to fostering connections among music enthusiasts and collectors in a community-driven setting. Highlighting the shared enjoyment and community aspect of record fairs, organizer Troy Bradford expressed the positive experience for all attendees at the venue. Inertial Sounds, recognized for their independent record shop at Abingdon Street Market, has been hosting these record fairs since the previous year.

Both cash and card payments will be accepted at the event. Save the date for this dynamic gathering, commencing at 10 am and concluding at 5 pm at Abingdon Street Market.